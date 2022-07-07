Large Texas abortion provider will relocate to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of the largest Texas abortion providers is planning to move its operations to New Mexico and a California-based provider that offers tele-health services related to abortion and reproductive healthcare is expanding its footprint in the state. New Mexico is likely to continue to experience a steady influx of people seeking abortions from neighboring states with more restrictive abortion laws. New Mexico is home to a Democratic-led legislature and governor and the state recently moved to protect providers and patients from out-of-state prosecutions. Austin-based Whole Woman's Health announced Wednesday that it's looking for a state line location to open a new clinic. Jackson Women's Health announced recently it would move its "Pink House", the clinic at the center of the Supreme Court decision, from Mississippi to Las Cruces, NM.