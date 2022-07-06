© 2022 KRWG
'Scores' of migrant children in custody thought about or attempted suicide, investigation finds

Published July 6, 2022 at 10:20 AM MDT
Young migrants wait to be tested for COVID-19 at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley in Donna, Texas on March 30, 2021. (Photo by Dario Lopez-Mills/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Reveal senior reporter and producer Aura Bogado about her investigation into the mental health of migrant children held in government custody in the first three months of the Biden administration.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting 741741.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.