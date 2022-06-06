Officials: Black Fire In Gila Over 287,200 Acres

On Monday, officials reported that the Black fire in the Gila National forest was over 287,200 acres and 49 percent contained.

According to a map released by Southwest Area Incident Management Team 3, the fire is under 12 miles from Mimbres, 26 miles away from Silver City.

On Monday, officials reported that more firefighters are working in the Kingston area and a temporary fire spike camp has been established in Kingston.

Officials said fire traffic has increased along Highway 152. Officials urged the public to please use extra caution if driving in this area.

Officials reported that Highway 59 is closed from Mud Hole to the 59/150 intersection. Forest Road 150 is also closed at the North Star Helispot. Part of the Gila National forest affected by the fire has been closed.

To stay updated on current evacuation status for the Black Fire, the public can access the real-time, interactive evacuation map.

