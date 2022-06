A vote on the leadership of Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be held in the British Parliament Monday night.

Johnson has been heavily criticized for holding parties at government buildings, including Downing Street, during strict COVID-19 lockdowns.

NPR’s Frank Langfitt discusses the likely impact of the vote.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.