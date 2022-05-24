Tennessee to address why Black males lag behind their peers in graduating from public universities

Editor’s note: Due to a scheduling change, this segment did not air on May 23 as planned.

The graduation rates for Black male college students are significantly lower than their peers. In Tennessee’s public institutions, only a third of Black male students graduate within six years. The state has launched a statewide task force to address this disparity.

Damon Mitchell of WPLN reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.