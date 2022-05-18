© 2022 KRWG
Ukraine braces for drawn-out war, 3 months into fighting

Published May 18, 2022 at 11:52 AM MDT

Ukraine’s Defense Minister says the country is bracing for a drawn-out war as the Russian invasion nears the end of its third month.

Military officials say the most intense shelling has been in the east, including in Luhansk and Donetsk, where the regional military administrator says attacks killed at least seven civilians overnight.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Dmitry Gorenburg, senior research scientist at CNA, for an assessment of where the war stands.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.