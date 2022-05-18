U.S. women's soccer team scores off-field victory with pay equity deal

An off-field victory Wednesday for the American women’s soccer team: After a years-long battle for pay equity with the men’s squad, the teams have closed a deal with the U.S. Soccer Federation that puts their salaries and bonuses on par.

