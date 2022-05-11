© 2022 KRWG
World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 2019

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published May 11, 2022 at 7:20 AM MDT
WXPN
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out.

2019 was a big year for breakouts in music. We were introduced to Jade Bird, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Magie Rogers, Black Pumas, The Highwomen, Orville Peck and Nilüfer Yanya, among others. Brittany Howard, the lead singer and songwriter of Alabama Shakes, released her incredible solo debut album. Adding to the musical mix, albums by Jamila Woods, Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Jenny Lewis, Solange, Bruce Springsteen, The National and more allowed for a rich musical year.

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: Some Velvet Blog and WXPN's All About The Music Blog.
See stories by Bruce Warren