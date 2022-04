Experts say the Southwestern U.S. is now the driest it’s been in 1,200 years, which has many on edge for another long, destructive summer for wildfires. This year’s earlier-than-normal start to the spring wildfire season is being blamed on an extended drought made worse by climate change.

