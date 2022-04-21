Supply chain issues hit health care

It’s not just the automotive and other businesses that have been crippled by supply chain issues due to the pandemic. The healthcare industry has also been hit hard.

There are worries that the current lockdown of China’s biggest city Shanghai could further exacerbate the situation. We talk with Marc Stewart, who covers business and the economy, about the issue.

