Is it the right time for mask mandates? A physician weighs in

Published April 21, 2022 at 10:11 AM MDT
Airline passengers, some not wearing face masks following the end of COVID-19 public transportation rules, sit during a American Airlines flight operated by SkyWest Airlines from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in California to Denver, Colorado on April 19, 2022. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)
As some cheer — and others bemoan — the end of the Biden administration’s mask mandate for airplanes, trains and public transportation, many wonder: What are the appropriate criteria for a mask mandate? And once the mandate is gone, will it even be possible to bring it back?

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks to Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and former Baltimore Health Commissioner about mask mandates, masking and public compliance.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

