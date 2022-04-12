© 2022 KRWG
How Philadelphia restaurant owners feel about city's decision to reinstate mask mandate next week

Published April 12, 2022 at 10:11 AM MDT

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Ben Fileccia of the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association about concerns he’s heard from restaurant owners and hotel operators about the city’s decision to reinstate a mask mandate inside public buildings starting on April 18 because of a rise in coronavirus cases.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.