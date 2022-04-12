© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How high-ethanol gas sales will impact gas prices, the environment and agriculture

Published April 12, 2022 at 11:11 AM MDT
In Germany, a man replaces the nozzle of a gasoline pump after filling his car's tank with Super 95 E10 gasoline, which is a blend of gasoline and 10% ethanol. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
In Germany, a man replaces the nozzle of a gasoline pump after filling his car's tank with Super 95 E10 gasoline, which is a blend of gasoline and 10% ethanol. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

President Biden visits Iowa on Tuesday to announce his administration’s latest effort to tackle rising gas prices: allowing the sale of high-ethanol gas during summer months.

A federal rule currently forbids selling gasoline with a higher percentage of ethanol during hotter months because of concerns about pollution, including smog.

Robert Brown, director of the Bioeconomy Institute at Iowa State University, explains what the change could mean.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.