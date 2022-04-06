© 2022 KRWG
Rap's founding generation envisions a new museum to bring hip-hop history to the Bronx

Published April 6, 2022 at 11:52 AM MDT
Nas, left, and LL Cool J attend the Universal Hip Hop Museum groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

In 1980, the Sugar Hill Gang brought hip hop to the mainstream with “Rappers Delight.” But as the founding generation gets older, they decided that they needed to enshrine that history — and tell it to future generations.

Thus the idea for The Universal Hip Hop Museum was born.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with the museum’s president, former DJ Rocky Bucano.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.