All-Black expedition to attempt Mount Everest summit

For adventurers around the world, summitting Mount Everest is seen as the ultimate accomplishment. More than 6,000 mountaineers have reached this highest point on Earth — but only nine Black people are known to have ever reached that pinnacle.

A new all-Black expedition aims to change that. Host Scott Tong speaks with Philip Henderson, the leader of the Full Circle Everest Expedition, which will attempt to bring 10 Black climbers up to 29,032 feet.

