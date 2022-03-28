Tired of paying too many digital subscriptions? Here are some free and cheap alternatives

As prices soar, many Americans are looking for ways to cut back on expenses — and entertainment subscriptions are on the chopping block.

A $15 monthly fee doesn’t seem like too much on its own. But when you combine it with the five other subscriptions you may have, the numbers can quickly add up.

Heather Kelly, technology reporter for the Washington Post, joins us to provide some cheap and free alternatives to subscriptions.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.