Puerto Rico exits bankruptcy

Published March 28, 2022 at 10:40 AM MDT

Puerto Rico has officially exited bankruptcy. Five years ago, saddled with debts it could not pay, the territory began negotiating a restructuring plan that reduces what it owes.

This is the largest debt-restructuring plan in American history — and it comes as an oversight board has imposed harsh budget-cutting measures on Puerto Rico.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Luis Valentin, a reporter for Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.