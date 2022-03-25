Steven Johnson: The Past, Present, and Future of the Human Life Span

About The Episode

In the last century, human life expectancy has doubled. This hour, we talk with writer Steven Johnson on the many breakthroughs that made this possible — and where we go from here.

About Steven Johnson

Steven Johnson is a non-fiction writer, podcaster, and TV host. He writes on the intersection of science, technology, and personal experience. He is the author of 13 books, including The Ghost Map, Where Good Ideas Come From, and most recently, Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer. His latest book concerns the scientific and governmental innovations that doubled human life expectancy in the last 100 years. It was recently adapted into a PBS series of the same name.

Johnson has also hosted another PBS series, How We Got To Now. He currently hosts the Wondery podcast American Innovations, and writes regularly for the New York Times Magazine and WIRED. Johnson also authors the email newsletter, Adjacent Possible, exploring where good ideas come from–and how to keep them from turning against us.

Johnson has an undergraduate degree in semiotics from Brown University, and a graduate degree in English literature from Columbia University.

