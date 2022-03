Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with the Silver City Museum Retired Director, Susan Berry, about an article she wrote 10 years ago for Desert Exposure – “Coloring Outside the Lines – Empowered women in territorial and early-statehood Silver City.” Two of the women she mentioned are Elizabeth Warren and Jesusita Acosta Perrault.