What leaving pandemic funding out of the omnibus bill means for the next variant

Congress recently passed a $1.5 trillion omnibus bill, funding everything from climate resiliency to Ukrainian aid. Everything, except for pandemic preparedness. What does this mean for the next surge?

Host Jane Clayson speaks with Rachel Cohrs, reporter with our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication.

