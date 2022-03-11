Volunteer Leader in Anthony Honored for Strengthening Democracy

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with the Women’s Intercultural Center Executive Director, Mary Carter. Recently the League of Women Voters of Southern New Mexico recognized her efforts as a volunteer in Anthony for her efforts in strengthening Democracy with the “Making Democracy Work Award.” Carter implemented a citizenship program to educate people the importance of how democracy works and the responsibility and privilege it is to vote. She says the Center is not a woman’s shelter, they provide education & personal development, economic self-sufficiency, and consciousness-raising for change. Information available on their website wintctr.org and Facebook.