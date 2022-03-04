© 2022 KRWG
Rep. Adam Schiff calls for an FBI investigation into misuse of DNA from sexual assault victim

Published March 4, 2022 at 10:52 AM MST
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., expected to become chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks with reporters as he arrives for Democratic leadership elections on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) wants the FBI to investigate the possible misuse of DNA collected from rape victims.

This comes after the San Francisco Police Department allegedly used DNA from a sexual assault victim to investigate an unrelated property crime years later — and then filed charges against her.

The San Francisco district attorney has since dropped those charges, but the case raises questions about how victims’ DNA should — and should not — be used.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks spoke with Schiff about this issue earlier this week.

