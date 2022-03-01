African students say they're facing discrimination as they try to leave Ukraine

Updated March 2, 2022 at 2:19 PM ET

Among the hundreds of thousands of people fleeing Ukraine are many Africans and South Asians who were studying and working in the country. As they have tried to cross the borders of neighboring countries, some have voiced complaints of discrimination and poor treatment, while others have said they've seen exceptional kindness extended to them.

To get a sense of these varying experiences, NPR spoke to refugees, many who are students, as they tried to cross borders in Poland and Hungary.

Many students of color said they faced discrimination at the Polish border

Clement Akenboro, an economics student from Nigeria, was already on a train headed to Poland from Lviv when he said he was thrown off by security guards on Sunday.

"They drug all the Black guys from the train," Akenboro told NPR's Tim Mak, adding that the experience made him want to cry following the embarrassment he felt from being targeted.

Freedom Chidera has spent five years studying medicine in Ukraine. The Nigerian said he also faced discrimination while trying to cross into Poland, including insults from border guards.

"I'm traumatized. I need to relax. I need to detox my mind. I've been through a lot in Polish border," Chidera told NPR's Eleanor Beardsley. "I mean, that's the worst experience in my life. I called my mother. I was crying. I was really crying to her."

Nigerian students are not the only ones who have said they faced discrimination at the Polish border. Some Indian students have made pleas to their government asking for help leaving Ukraine, the BBC reports. They said they faced physical harassment from guards along the border who beat them.

Many of the students in Ukraine came there because they saw possibilities to get an education and live with a sense of security around them. But that was shattered for many when Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war.

Nigerian Victor Eshiet remembers the moment he realized the war many had thought might not happen became a reality. He said it was about 5 a.m. when he was studying for his U.S. medical license last week.

"Then, all of a sudden, my table shook," Eshiet said. "And we went to the window and — you know when a rocket's trying to move, like, you know, the pressure and everything? I just felt it. I'm, like, no."

Even as students are forced to leave, many hope to return one day

Word spread about the difficulty people of color had trying to get across the Polish border, and eventually led others to head south and try to seek refuge in Hungary.

Chioma Udo was attempting to leave Ukraine for a third time when she spoke with NPR. She, as well as other Nigerians, did not have the privilege of visa-free travel throughout the European Union. Countries in the EU are now waiving that requirement. Despite difficulties getting out of the country, Udo said she enjoyed her life and studies in Ukraine and still hoped to return one day.

"One of my friends ... said that this is the last time we're seeing him because he's not coming back to this country. And it's really, really heartbreaking," Udo said. "People have built a life here. Like, three years — you meet a lot of people, and this is, like, people's home. People really love this country."

While some students have expressed frustration with their border-crossing experiences, others spoke of the kindness of the Ukrainians.

/ Frank Langfitt/NPR / Frank Langfitt/NPR Francis Chokura (right) and his brother crossed in Hungary from Ukraine. Chokura said he received shelter and warm clothes from the Ukrainian government and was not bothered by Ukrainians getting priority on trains leaving the country.

Francis Chokura, who is working toward his master's degree in economics, said he had been at Lviv train station and didn't begrudge the Ukrainians who were given priority on trains headed out of the country.

"There's a war in Ukraine. We Africans, we have somewhere to go to. But them — they don't have anywhere to go to," Chokura said. "We are humans, you know? Sometimes we don't — we have to put ourselves in other people's shoes to understand your situation."

The Ukrainian government provided Chokura and some fellow Nigerian students with winter coats and shelter at a hotel as they worked to leave the country, he said.

Chokura said his respect for Ukrainians and their country continued to grow as he watched them defend their country against Russia.

"Western governments should try as much as possible to support Ukraine in any way they can 'cause actually [I] feel like Ukraine is actually doing this alone," he said. "And it's not fair because I was expecting the U.S. to intervene, but maybe they're not intervening because it might be a full, blown-out war. I understand that, but they should try to support in every way."

