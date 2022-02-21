Writer-director Siân Heder returned to her roots to make her Oscar-nominated film 'CODA'

For the full article, click here.

We revisit host Robin Young’s visit to Gloucester, Massachusetts, to speak with “CODA” director Siân Heder from last August. The film is set in Gloucester and centers around high schooler Ruby, the only hearing child in her deaf family.

“CODA” has been nominated for three Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.

Apple Original Films is re-releasing “CODA” in theaters for free in major cities across the U.S. starting Feb. 25 through Feb. 27. Click here for more details.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

