Week in politics: Biden braces for Russian invasion of Ukraine, prepares to pivot on COVID-19

NBC News senior congressional reporter Scott Wong and Boston Globe senior opinion writer and columnist Kimberly Atkins Stohr join Here & Now to discuss the political reverberations for President Biden if Russia invades Ukraine, and White House plans to shift gears on COVID-19 messaging and mandates as the pandemic begins to wind down.

