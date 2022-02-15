It's Random Acts of Kindness Week

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

For more than 20 years, the nonprofit Random Acts of Kindness has been spreading, well, just that - kindness. And then this week marks the annual celebration when everyone is encouraged to join in.

GARY DIXON: Just smile at someone. Let someone into traffic. Write a note to someone doing a good job in your company or at home. So it can be the smallest act.

That's Gary Dixon, the president of the organization. He says tens of thousands of folks, all ages, participate.

DIXON: We provide materials. We provide hundreds of ideas. It's very powerful. It can change enemies into friends, you know? It changes how you feel about yourself.

MARTIN: Dixon says, obviously, kindness makes people happier and reduces stress levels, but one case in particular sticks out to him.

DIXON: Tom Tait, who was formerly the mayor of Anaheim, Calif., challenged the Anaheim School District to do a million acts of kindness. And so they did. And they did a comparison to the months before, you know, 12 months before that, and they had reduced their bullying in half by simply doing a million acts of kindness.

FADEL: So as you go about your week, remember to smile. Maybe buy someone a cup of coffee. All those random acts of kindness? They go a long way.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HAPPY")

PHARRELL: (Singing) Because I'm happy. Clap along if you feel like a room without a roof.