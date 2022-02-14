Los Angles Rams' Van Jefferson has a Super Bowl ring and a newborn

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It was a big night for the Los Angeles Rams. They are now Super Bowl champions. It was an even bigger night, though, for their wide receiver, Van Jefferson. The confetti was raining down on his team, champagne was being popped, but he had somewhere else to be. Jefferson made a quick exit and headed straight to the hospital, where his wife was delivering their second child. His Instagram story this morning shows him with a big smile cuddling his new baby boy. Maybe the baby can play with Dad's new ring.