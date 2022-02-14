Legacy Christian Academy Principal/Director Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges involving a Child

ALAMOGORDO, NM - The Twelfth Judicial District Attorney, Scot D. Key, announced the arrest of acting Principal/ Director at Legacy Christian Academy, 34-year-old Trevor Lavalais Monday.

Lavalais was arrested on Friday, February 11, 2022, on six counts relating to sexual assault involving a child at the local private school. He has been charged with one count of Criminal Sexual Penetration of a Minor, three counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor, and two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Lavalais was booked and is currently being held in the Otero County Detention Center pending appearance before a Judge in Magistrate Court. A motion to detain Lavalais without bond has been filed by the District Attorney’s Office. It is expected to be heard later this week.

The District Attorney's office said in a news release that the investigation is continuing in regard to additional children that may have been victims and that “grooming” activity towards other students occurred. Additional charges are expected in the case which is being investigated by the Alamogordo Police Department and the Twelfth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.