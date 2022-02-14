© 2022 KRWG
Doctors-in-training consumed by caring for COVID-19 patients

Published February 14, 2022 at 11:52 AM MST

As the pandemic drags on, some early-career doctors are missing out on other crucial aspects of their medical training.

In Indiana, where hospitals continue to be overrun with COVID-19 patients, some medical residents and fellows are emotionally spent and concerned about the lack of broad training.

Farah Yousry of Side Effects Public Media reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.