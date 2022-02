White House correspondents Eugene Daniels of Politico and Scott Detrow of NPR join Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Celeste Headlee to discuss the latest in politics during a week when blue state governors began to relax mask mandates before any new guidance from the Biden administration.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.