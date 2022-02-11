3 men who have attended every Super Bowl wonder if Sunday's will be their last

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a story about a really long-standing Super Bowl ritual.

A small club of football fans have attended every single Super Bowl since the first championship game 55 years ago. Only three members are left, and they say this is likely to be the last Super Bowl they all attend. On the upside, they're going to save some money. They each shelled out $2,500 for tickets this year, which is roughly 400 times more than they paid in 1967.

