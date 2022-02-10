Official: It's winter but dryness elevates wildfire threat

AZTEC, N.M. (AP) — A fire official in northwestern New Mexico says there’s an active wildfire threat in the region despite it still being winter. Capt. Tony Herrera, the wildland coordinator for San Juan County Fire and Rescue, said fire dangers generally diminish during winter but there has been heightened fire activity due to dry conditions. Herrera said recent snowfall provided much-needed moisture but it hasn’t been enough to provide enough relief as the state moves toward warmer weather. Herrera said his agency and the Bloomfield Fire Department on Monday night both had to deal with brushfire sand that people need to be cautious.