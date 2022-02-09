© 2022 KRWG
How the pandemic has intensified mental health challenges for Black Americans

Published February 9, 2022 at 10:25 AM MST
S. Kent Butler (center), president of the American Counseling Association, led a group of men in a conversation about mental health at a barbershop in St. Petersburg, part of the recent Healing While Black summit. (Octavio Jones/WUSF Public Media)
The pandemic has been especially difficult on the mental health of Black Americans, who had already struggled to access care.

Stephanie Colombini of WUSF in Tampa explains how these challenges have intensified over the last couple of years.

If you or someone you know has a mental health need, contact 211, a 24/7 helpline.

Mental Health America has a Tools 2 Thrive series that provides information, tips, and practical tools that people can use to improve their mental health.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.