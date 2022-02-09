After 1,229 years, a British pub is closing its doors

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. The residents of St. Albans, England, have been able to wander to their local pub for centuries. "The Guinness Book Of World Records" lists Ye Olde Fighting Cocks as Britain's oldest pub. But after 1,229 years, the pub announced that it is closing, citing financial issues because of the pandemic, though there is still hope. Building owners say the pub could reopen under new management, and the cocks will live to fight another day. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.