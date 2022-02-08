Desmond made history in Beijing as the first women's luge Olympian from Ireland

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Elsa Desmond made history in Beijing as the first women's luge Olympian to represent Ireland. It's not exactly a typical sport in Ireland, where it rarely gets cold enough for snow, so Desmond started her own luge federation. Impressive as that is, she's also a full-time doctor, and she has to be out of Beijing on Friday because she has to work this weekend. Oh, the burden of being so multi-talented - it's a heavy one. I know it well. It's MORNING EDITION.