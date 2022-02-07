Why Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL for racial discrimination

This weekend, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the lack of Black head coaches in the league is “unacceptable.” And, he added, they will review their equity policies.

Goodell was responding to the lawsuit filed by the former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for alleged racial discrimination.

Flores sat down with Jay Williams, host of the NPR podcast “The Limits,” for an exclusive conversation about his decision last week.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.