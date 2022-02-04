© 2022 KRWG
Chinese app required at Olympics has security flaws

Published February 4, 2022 at 10:20 AM MST
Medical staff in personal protective equipment look on during a training session at National Speed Skating Oval on Jan. 28, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
The Winter Olympics are underway in Beijing, China. Athletes and other attendants are required to use an app to track their health and travel data.

That app has some serious security flaws, according to a report by the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto. Jeffrey Knockel, a research associate at the Citizen Lab and author of the report, talks about the app’s security problems.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.