How did a chicken get near the Pentagon? Did it have to cross a road?

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a mystery of Pentagon security. The headquarters of the U.S. Defense Department has been tightly secured for decades, but somehow, a chicken made it into a security area. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington rescued the hen. The league tells The Washington Post that, for actual security reasons, we are not allowed to disclose the exact location. So we don't know how close the chicken was to military secrets, but would it sell them for a buck? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.