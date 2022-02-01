Youngest children could be eligible for vaccines by month's end. What do we know about it?

It’s a move families around the country have been waiting for: Vaccine maker Pfizer is expected to apply for authorization to distribute its COVID-19 vaccine to children 6 months to 5 years old.

If the Food and Drug Administration signs off on the approval, the nation’s youngest children could be getting the first dose before the end of the month.

The vaccine will arrive as the omicron variant of COVID-19 has led to a sharp increase in infections and hospitalizations among children.

Host Lisa Mullins talks to Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.