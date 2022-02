Despite being just 2% of the U.S. population, Jews are the top target when it comes to anti-religious hate crimes here.

The Atlantic’s Yair Rosenberg tells host Lisa Mullins that the danger is not just physical — that the twisted logic of antisemitism can put democratic societies themselves at risk.

