Sundance roundup: Films to watch out for from NPR's Aisha Harris and film critic Ty Burr
The Sundance film festival wraps up this coming weekend.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Aisha Harris, co-host of NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour, and film critic Ty Burr of Ty Burr’s Watch List about some of their favorite festival offerings.
Aisha Harris’s Sundance picks
- “Nanny”
- “Brainwashed: Sex, Camera, Power”
- “Marte Um”
- “After Yang”
- “Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul”
Ty Burr’s Sundance picks
- “After Yang”
- “Navalny”
- “The Janes”
- “Cha Cha Real Smooth”
- “Emergency”
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.