New California law aims to bring down STDs with at-home testing

California is the first state in the country to require private insurance to cover at-home testing for sexually transmitted diseases. The law is the first of its kind.

STDs have been surging in California and across the country. Between 2015 and 2019, there was a 30% increase in the most commonly reported infections such as chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The pandemic has diverted public health resources and reduced screening for these preventable and treatable infections.

Host Scott Tong talks with Stephanie Arnold Pang, senior director of policy and government relations at the National Coalition of STD Directors, about this law and how to address the surge in STDs.

