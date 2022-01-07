Denver Thrift Store finds a live cat inside a donated recliner

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Ever give away something and then realize you still want it? That's the story of one couple who donated a recliner to a thrift store in Denver. They did not realize that their cat had crawled inside the chair. Workers discovered the stowaway, called animal protection and eventually reunited the tabby with her family without incident, although we have no word on whether the kitty had been marked for a clearance sale.