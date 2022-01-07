A statue of LL Cool J in his native Queens does more than just stand there

(SOUNDBITE OF CHIP WICKHAM'S "BLUE TO RED")

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT MY RADIO")

LL COOL J: (Rapping) My stereo's thumping like a savage beast.

MARTINEZ: A new statue of LL Cool J in his native Queens does more than just stand there. The bust shows the rapper in his signature bucket hat and gold chain. And a solar-powered radio bumps his tune - you know, so the level in his power meter will not decrease. Because whether it's in the flesh or cast in bronze, that man needs his radio.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT MY RADIO")

LL COOL J: (Rapping) And I know I can't live without my radio.

