Ripley's Believe It Or Not has a hairy New Year's plan

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon. Have you ever wished classic New Year's Eve traditions were grosser? Well, honestly, me neither, but that's kind of their thing at Ripley's Believe It or Not. At midnight, as the ball drops in New York City, Ripley's is dropping a giant hairball. It's 225 pounds, holds the Guinness World Record for largest ball of human hair, and it wears a cowboy hat - because why not? I, for one, do not need this tangled year to be any hairier. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.