Poetry Out Loud Winner: Isabella Callery

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

All right. In Washington, D.C., a national champion was chosen last night.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ELIZABETH ACEVEDO: And the 2019 national champion of Poetry Out Loud, winner of $20,000, the senior, Isabella Callery from Minnesota.

(APPLAUSE)

GREENE: Thousands of high school students from across the country faced off this year reciting poetry. And here is the winner - reciting "Thoughtless Cruelty" by Charles Lamb.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ISABELLA CALLERY: (Reading) The greatest being can have but fibers, nerves and flesh. And these, the smallest ones possess, although their frame and structure less escape our seeing.

(APPLAUSE)

GREENE: That is Isabella Callery. She was reciting "Thoughtless Cruelty" by Charles Lamb. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.