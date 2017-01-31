Ad For Nice Living: Discover Trees, Now With Chlorophyll

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Need a distraction from the news?

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

We have one.

CORNISH: It's a reminder of the good things in life that are free.

SHAPIRO: Another commercial for Nicer Living.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: I used to worry about what I was breathing in - oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide. And then I discovered trees.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #1: Tree.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #2: (Whispering) Trees.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #2: (Whispering) Trees.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: Yes. Natural trees with their photosynthetic respiration helping to produce just the right blend of the breathable atmosphere that our bodies need.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #1: Trees.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #2: (Whispering) Trees.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #2: (Whispering) Trees.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #3: (Whispering) Trees.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #4: Trees may not be right for everybody. Side effects include tree houses, tire swings, fruit, shade and woodworking. Please consult your biome before selecting a tree. Not every tree is right for every biome. Enjoy trees responsibly.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: All natural, safe and effective trees - now with chlorophyll, available on a planet under you.

SHAPIRO: And that radio ad was written by Adam Drake of Broken Arrow, Okla., one of the thousands - literally, thousands of suggestions that you all sent in.

CORNISH: And one of the five we selected...

SHAPIRO: For our commercials for a Nicer Living project.

CORNISH: We'll hear two others later this week.

