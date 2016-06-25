Fresh Air Weekend: 'Veep' Actor Tony Hale; Sobriety And Sex; 'What A Fish Knows'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

There's A Reason Why I Play Anxious Characters,' Says 'Veep' Actor Tony Hale: Hale played Buster on Arrested Development and is Gary Walsh on the HBO series Veep. "It comes from a lot of personal anxiety," Hale says. "It's really fun to bring that into the characters."

Sobering Up, And Facing The Reality Of Sex Without 'Liquid Courage': Author Sarah Hepola had to rethink her sex life after she quit drinking when she was 35. "Nothing frightened me as much as sex without alcohol," she says.

Fish Have Feelings, Too: The Inner Lives Of Our 'Underwater Cousins': Jonathan Balcombe, author of What A Fish Knows, says that fish have a conscious awareness — or "sentience" — that allows them to experience pain, recognize individual humans and have memory.

