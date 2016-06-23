Restricting Political Media In The U.K And The U.S.

Democrats in the House of Representatives are staging a sit-in, but C-SPAN cameras are off. Meanwhile, British media organizations are restricted from covering the Brexit vote due to British law. NPR’s David Folkenflik talks to Here & Now’s Robin Young about the restrictions, and how American lawmakers, at least, are circumventing them.

Guest

David Folkenflik, NPR media correspondent. He tweets @davidfolkenflik.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.