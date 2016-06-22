© 2022 KRWG
British Celebrities Weigh In On 'Brexit'

Published June 22, 2016 at 10:40 AM MDT
Benedict Cumberbatch, shown attending the World Premiere of "The Hobbit: The Battle OF The Five Armies" in London last month, is generating Oscar buzz for performance in "The Imitation Game." (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Nearly 300 actors, musicians, writers and other cultural figures signed a letter supporting the Remain campaign ahead of tomorrow’s vote on whether the UK should stay in the European Union.

The signatories include Benedict Cumberbatch, David Oyelowo, Helena Bonham Carter and Keira Knightley. Other celebrities, like actor Michael Caine, are on the Leave side. Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins talks with the BBC’s Vincent Dowd about how the debate in playing out in British culture.

Vincent Dowd, BBC reporter. He tweets @dowdv.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.