British Celebrities Weigh In On 'Brexit'

Nearly 300 actors, musicians, writers and other cultural figures signed a letter supporting the Remain campaign ahead of tomorrow’s vote on whether the UK should stay in the European Union.

The signatories include Benedict Cumberbatch, David Oyelowo, Helena Bonham Carter and Keira Knightley. Other celebrities, like actor Michael Caine, are on the Leave side. Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins talks with the BBC’s Vincent Dowd about how the debate in playing out in British culture.

Vincent Dowd, BBC reporter. He tweets @dowdv.

